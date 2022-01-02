Coastal Snow Monday Morning, A Close Call For Us

After a record warm 2021 and the second warmest December on record, we finally see cold air on the move. The cold air has been locked across the northern Rockies is now moving over the central US. We start to see more seasonable chill by tonight as the winds increase from the northwest and we dip into the 20s. At the same time, a coastal low will lift north tonight. This storm will be mainly rain for the Carolina coast until it reaches the Chesapeake Bay area where it will switch to wet snow later tonight. The best chances for accumulating snow will be across northern Virginia, eastern Maryland, Delaware and southern New Jersey.

The northern edge of this storm will be very close to the Midstate. Snow showers will come close to the PA/MD line late tonight. A coating of snow will be possible in spots south of the Turnpike by early Monday morning. This storm quickly exits and we can expect clearing skies late Monday morning.

With such a close call with this storm, our weather team will be watching it closely and have more updates for you by Sunday evening.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder