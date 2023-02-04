TODAY: Cold & Breezy. Hi 29. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Not As Chilly. Lo 25. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Milder, Mostly Cloudy. Hi 48. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

It’s our coldest morning since late December! The Arctic front dropped our temperatures into the 20s yesterday with wind chills that were sub-zero at times last night. Everybody is waking up to numbers in the upper single digits or low teens this morning…although the wind has backed off quite a bit thanks to incoming high pressure. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine today…although highs will only make it into the upper 20s. More clouds move in tonight which means it won’t be nearly as cold.

The cold air is short-lived as we start to significantly warm Sunday afternoon. Everyone should rebound into the upper 40s albeit under mostly cloudy skies. Nearly all of next week remains mild with highs by Wednesday in the mid 50s! Showers become possible as we head toward Thursday, followed by some colder air next weekend. There’s an outside chance we have enough cold air for something wintry next Saturday, but there’s a ton of warm air to flush out next week…so winter lovers, keep your expectations low for now!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo