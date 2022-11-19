TODAY: Cold & Breezy. Hi 38. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cold & Turning Windy. Lo 26. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cold and Windy. Hi 36. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, Gusts To 35.

We certainly got our first real taste of winter this week with snow back on Tuesday and now our coldest air of the season this weekend. It’s quiet this morning but cold with most spots in the 20s. We’ll only bounce back into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Another push of colder air arrives tonight. Temperatures will again dip into the mid-20s with winds picking up out of the northwest. We could see gusts over 30 mph at times Sunday morning through mid-day, keeping wind chills in the teens all day long. Bundle up! Winds will finally die down a bit late Sunday but Monday will be the coldest morning with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperatures will moderate a bit early next week. Highs bounce back into the 40s both Monday and Tuesday, with lower 50s in sight on Tuesday. Weather looks quiet through the big travel day Wednesday and even Thanksgiving. A system is still showing up for Black Friday/Saturday, but at the moment it looks like just rain for our region as we stay on the warmer side of the storm. We’ll let you know if that changes.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo