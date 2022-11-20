TODAY: Cold & Windy. Hi 34. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, Gusts To 35.

TONIGHT: Cold & Calmer. Lo 21. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy, Cold Start. Hi 44. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

The core of cold air is moving into the region this morning, dropping temperatures into the 20s and increasing winds to over 15-20 mph in spots. Gusts are already exceeding 30 mph at times and that will continue throughout the morning and early/mid afternoon. With temperatures only climbing into the mid-30s today, wind chills will be in the teens all day long — pretty brutal for mid-November. Bundle up!

Winds back off tonight but with clear skies, temperatures will tumble into the low 20s everywhere. This will be our coldest start of the season so far, but sunshine and a southerly breeze Monday will get us back into the 40s by the afternoon. It’s still well below average, but at least a step in the right direction.

The upcoming week will feature plenty of sunshine and moderating temperatures. Highs bounce back near average by Wednesday and Thanksgiving, with quiet weather for any travel plans. There is still a storm showing up for Black Friday, but at this point looks like to be all rain with mainly just showers during the morning hours. Slightly cooler air arrives next weekend, but not as brutal as what we’re dealing with now.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo