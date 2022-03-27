TODAY: Blustery & Colder, A Few Flurries. Hi 42. Winds: W 10-20 mph, Gusting To 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cold & Windy. Lo 23. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Cold & Blustery. Hi 38. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Gusting To 30 mph.

The cold air has arrived! Temperatures are starting out in the mid to upper 30s this morning and we’re only heading for the low 40s this afternoon. Winds will stay elevated throughout the day with wind gusts reaching 30 mph at times. Steady snow over western PA will dissipate over the mountains but can’t rule out a few flurries reaching our area through the afternoon. Wind chills will stay around 30 for most of the day…bundle up!

Overnight lows will plunge into the low 20s for Monday morning, only around 5 degree shy of a record low! Monday will be even colder than today with highs only in the mid 30s. Highs start to bounce back a bit for Tuesday but we’re watching for a potential wintry mix Wednesday morning as a warm front lifts north into cold air that will be in place. There’s still uncertainty with regards to how heavy the precip. will be, but plan for at least a brief period of sleet or freezing rain during the Wednesday morning commute.

Milder air does bounce back late in the week with highs soaring to near 70 Thursday! An approaching cold front will lead to scattered showers and storms throughout the afternoon though before we gradually cool it down for Friday and Saturday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo