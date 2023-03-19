TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Cold & Windy. Hi 40. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly. Lo 25. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny, Trending Milder. Hi 52. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

A secondary front crossed the region last night and is bringing us a little taste of Arctic air again this morning. Temperatures have dipped into the low 20s almost everywhere with wind chills that are in the low teens. Bundle up today! Highs will only bounce back to near 40 but most of the day will be spent in the 30s. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph will continue through the afternoon, but the stronger gusts should relax throughout the day.

We’ll see clearing skies and calming winds tonight which will again allow temperatures to drop into the 20s Monday morning. The warm up kicks off Monday afternoon with highs in the low 50s…on par with normal. Don’t forget…spring officially kicks off at 5:24p Monday!

We break 60 on Tuesday and look to stay quite mild for the rest of the week. An incoming system could bring us some light showers as early as Wednesday evening, but it looks like our best chance for rain this week will come Friday. We’ll trend a little cooler for the start of next weekend but highs will remain at least 5 degrees above average.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo