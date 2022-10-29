TODAY: Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 60. Winds: Calm.

TONIGHT: Cold & Clear. Lo 35. Winds: Calm.

SUNDAY: Increasing PM Clouds. Hi 62. Winds: Calm.

Get ready for another fantastic fall weekend! It’s cold this morning with most spots in the low 30s, but expect a decent recovery this afternoon. Highs should top out near 60 with sunny skies and calm conditions. It will turn chilly again tonight and fast. Once the sun goes down this evening, temperatures will drop into the 50s and 40s, with overnight lows tumbling into the low 30s.

Sunday looks nice, but with more clouds for the afternoon. Highs will be a few ticks warmer than today. We’re watching an upper-air system near the Gulf that will head our way Monday and could bring light rain. Halloween will not be a washout, but a few light showers can be expected for trick-or-treaters, and it’s something we’ll watch closely. Have an umbrella on standby Monday evening in case.

As we swing into November, our pattern swings into a warmer pattern. The first 7 to 10 days will be much warmer than average with highs in the upper 60s and lows only in the 50s. No big rain makers either. A rather warm and dry stretch awaits for the new month.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo