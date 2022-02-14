Cold Today, Few Morning Snow Showers

TODAY: Few AM Snow Showers, Then Mostly Sunny, Cold. Hi 30. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold! Lo 15. Winds: Light.

TUESDAY: Seasonable Chill, Sunny. Hi 38. Winds: Light.

As of 5am this morning, snow showers and even a few snow squalls were moving through areas southwest of Harrisburg, more specifically parts of Franklin, Cumberland, Adams, and York counties. These squalls can quickly limit visibility and drop a coating to a half inch of snow leading to some slick spots, even on the major roads. Use caution if traveling in these areas. By 7am, the snow showers will exit and we’ll be left with a cold and dry air-mass the rest of the day with highs only rebounding to near 30 degrees. Tonight could be our coldest night for at least the next 1-2 weeks with temperatures dropping into the low to mid teens. Areas that still have snow on the ground will see the coldest numbers.

The good news for cold-haters is that milder air takes over again by mid-week! Temperatures bounce back into the upper 30s Tuesday, and rise to near 50 by Wednesday. We’ll get at least close to 60 degrees Thursday ahead of a cold front, but with the warm air will also come some steady rain by Thursday evening. A half inch to an inch of rain is possible Thursday night before colder and drier air moves in by Friday.

Next weekend is looking quite pleasant with plentiful sunshine and highs in the low to mid 40s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo