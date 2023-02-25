TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Colder, Snow Showers In Spots. Hi 37. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partial Clearing, Seasonable. Lo 26. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Milder. Hi 55. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

It will actually feel like winter for the first half of our weekend! Today will be cloudy with occasional snow showers possible. Some returns are showing up on radar this morning but there’s plenty of dry air near the surface so little if any flakes are making it to the ground. A second piece of this disturbance will head our way though around mid-day and bring us a better opportunity for snow showers. It won’t be a big deal either way…but the best chance for snow will come over our southern counties…closer to the path of this wave. Highs today will be held in the 30s thanks to the clouds and east flow.

Sunday looks gorgeous with mostly sunny skies and temperatures bouncing right back into the mid 50s! The next area of low pressure slides through late Monday, bringing snow to New England but mainly mainly steady rain for our area Monday night/early Tuesday. Some guidance hints at a brief initial period of sleet or snow over our northern counties…but it does not look impactful at the moment. Much of next week will be mild again with highs in the 40s and 50s, although no 60s showing up anymore! Another front will cross next Thursday which will bring another chance for showers. Any sustained cold or wintry weather will have to wait until March with only temporary shots of cold air in the meantime.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo