TODAY: Clouds & Sun, Colder. Hi 38. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly. Low 25. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: More Seasonable, Breezy. High 48. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

After briefly milder air moved in yesterday following the icy mix, we’re back to colder conditions today. We’ll see at least partial sunshine however with temperatures pushing into the upper 30s this afternoon. It will be a touch breezy but west winds shouldn’t exceed 10 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool again with lows dipping into the mid to upper 20s. Milder conditions follow for Sunday ahead of a cold front with temperatures pushing into the upper 40s. The front moves through tomorrow night and could bring with it a few flurries or snow showers, but more importantly, it will (briefly) bring back much colder air for Monday.

A look ahead to next week and early March shows generally dry and quiet conditions. Milder than average conditions will return after Monday, and looks to stick around for most of the week. Aside from some light rain or snow showers Wednesday night with a weak clipper, the weather looks uneventful as far as the eye can see.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo