Cold today, some snow showers move in Sunday afternoon

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Cold. Hi 26. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Not As Cold. Lo 19. Winds: SW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: PM Snow Showers Developing. Hi 32. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

It’s a bitter cold start with temperatures in the single digits and low teens area-wide! A few spots north of Harrisburg have started the day below zero! Luckily, not much of a wind today so no wind chill to talk about. Highs this afternoon will only recover into the mid-20s but we’ll enjoy lots of sunshine until a few more clouds move in late-day.

Clouds increase tonight as we track a clipper system quickly moving toward the Great Lakes. Recent trends suggest even our area will see some snow showers from this, but likely not until Sunday afternoon and evening. Can’t even rule out some light accumulations particularly for areas west and southwest of Harrisburg. This system quickly exits Sunday night, but yet another clipper will then approach late-Monday, bringing additional snow showers Monday night.

Yet another Arctic front will move through during the middle of next week, keeping us very cold with highs by Wednesday and Thursday in the 20s and overnight lows plunging into the teens. At the moment, no big storms are on the horizon, but we could get grazed with some snow toward late next Friday and into the start of next weekend. Stay tuned as January stays cold and somewhat active!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo