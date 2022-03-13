TODAY: Cold, Increasing PM Clouds, Few Flurries. Hi 37. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Lo 28. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Milder. Hi 55. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Most of the area picked up 3-5″ of snow yesterday, but the bigger story this morning is certainly the chill. Most spots have dipped into the upper teens and low 20s overnight, and we’ll only top out in the upper 30s this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase as a weak clipper system grazes past us, and this could bring some snow showers late this afternoon particularly for areas north and west of Harrisburg. Little to no accumulation is expected though and that will exit the area this evening. Tonight will be chilly but not quite as cold as this morning with lows in the upper 20s.

Milder air returns with a vengeance this week! Tomorrow’s highs soar back into the mid-50s with 60 degrees on tap for Tuesday. Each day then will be in the 60s with upper 60s expected by Friday! In terms of rain chances, we aren’t looking at much but some unsettled weather could come Thursday as an upper level low moves up the coast. Aside from that, some showers could come next Saturday with a cold front.

Enjoy the warm weather ahead this week as we usher in spring! While it can snow as late as April or even early May in our area, all indications suggest yesterday’s snow was likely our last meaningful one of the season.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo