Cold today with increasing clouds but less wind

TODAY: Cold, Increasing Clouds. Hi 29. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Still Cold. Lo 17. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Turning More Seasonable, Calm. Hi 36. Winds: Light.

It’s bitterly cold again this morning with air temperatures in the upper single digits to low teens and wind chills around or slightly below zero. While today will be cold, winds will only blow at about 5-10 mph, which is much lighter than yesterday. A weak clipper system will bring an increase in clouds this afternoon, but any snow showers should stay west of the mountains.

Clouds will stick around for parts of Monday but highs should approach 40 degrees by day’s end. Noticeably milder air moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday as we tap into a south wind, bringing temperatures back into the 40s.

The forecast becomes a bit more complicated by Thursday as a cold front approaches the Mid-state. If this front moves in a little quicker, cold air will be in place for a fast-moving wave of low pressure Thursday night. This would bring a round of snow to the Mid-state. However, if the initial front is slower, then we’ll be plenty warm enough for all rain showers Thursday before a gradual transition to just some light snow showers Friday morning. For now, we’ll keep consistency in the forecast and go with a warmer solution, but this there’s still plenty of window for change over the coming days so check back.

Regardless of Thursday night’s outcome, much colder air settles in for next weekend with highs by Saturday struggling to reach 30 degrees again!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo