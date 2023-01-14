TODAY: Gradual Clearing, Breezy & Colder. Hi 38. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 24. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny & A Touch Milder. Hi 42. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

It actually feels like winter out there this morning with temperatures near 30 degrees and a 10-15 mph breeze adding to the chill. Highs today won’t make it out of the 30s for the first time this month! It’ll feel more like the upper 20s most of the afternoon.

Tonight will be cold as overnight lows dip into the 20s with wind chills in the teens. You’ll certainly need to bundle up Sunday morning, but temperatures should rebound into the low 40s by the afternoon under sunny skies. It’ll stay breezy as high pressure remains positioned just off to our northwest.

The month has featured plenty of mild and wet weather, and that pattern will return next week. Our next area of low pressure slides through Tuesday, but it will weaken as it does so, so just a few light, showers are expected. After a break Wednesday, yet another system will approach Thursday, bringing more steady rain. Depending on how much cold air is left Thursday morning, it’s not out of the question some of our northern counties start as a mix, but it won’t take much to flush out this cold air. It’ll cool down a bit behind that system but still no signs of sustained deep cold in the next 10 days as a frustrating winter continues for snow-lovers. Still, there remains signs of cold air setting up toward month’s end as the Pacific jet stream begins to back off.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo