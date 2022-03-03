TODAY: Early Morning Showers & Milder. Then Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Colder. High 41. Winds NW 10-20 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Colder. Low 23.

FRIDAY: Seasonably Chilly, Calmer. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

Temperatures for the few hours of the morning were near 50°! Mild air kept moving into the region, even last night, ahead of a cold front. Now early this morning the cold front is bringing some light showers to the region. This rain will only amount to a few hundredths of an inch, and will be wrapping up by 7 AM. The rest of the day will be dry as cooler weather moves in behind the front. Daytime temperatures will only be in the low to mid-40s.

Winds will be blustery today and this evening adding some chill to the air. Despite that slight wind chill, sunshine should be around for the bulk of the day.

Tomorrow begins chilly with morning lows in the 20s across the region. Friday overall should be calmer as winds shift from the colder northwest flow to milder air arriving from the south/southwest. In turn, Saturday will be milder as highs climb to the low 50s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Sunday should be the warmest day of the next 7 days, but it does come with showers. Scattered light showers should be around from late morning into the early afternoon. We will be better able to diagnose the timing of this light rain tomorrow, but at this time it does not appear to be an all day issue.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso