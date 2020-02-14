Colder to start the weekend, but it won’t last

TODAY: Colder & Blustery. Some Sun. Hi 30. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Lo 17.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 37.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Milder. Hi 46.

Valentine’s Day will bring the chill back to Central PA, but like much of this winter so far, it will only last for a couple of days. Expect some sun today with maybe a few clouds too. Temperatures will settle to around 30 degrees this afternoon and winds will pick up too. With the breeze, wind chills will likely be in the teens for much of the day ahead. Moral of the story: bundle up for any Valentine’s Day outings or dinner plans. It will be chilly and biting with that breeze hanging around until late this evening.

A chilly night kicks off the weekend with lows likely in the teens for tomorrow morning. Sunny skies do build in for Saturday during the day and highs will be slightly warmer than today, but still on the chilly side. A milder trend then begins Sunday with mid-40s for high temperatures under a partly cloudy sky. Dry weather should last through the holiday weekend, including Presidents Day. Next week looks mild to start with more showers on the way by Tuesday. Have a special Valentine’s Day and a great holiday weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara