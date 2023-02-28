LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Authority is taking the Colonial Park Mall to court, after the mall failed to pay over $200,000 in sewer and stormwater bills.

Steve Stine, solicitor for the township authority, says that the bills go all the way back to at least the summer of 2021. Stine also mentioned that this isn’t the first time that they’ve had issues with the Colonial Park Mall.

The mall faced the same issue years ago, when their water was threatened to be shut off. The owners paid their bills, but Stine said that they didn’t pay them going forward.

According to Stine, the number doesn’t include penalties, attorney fees, and other costs that the owners will also have to pay.

Today marks the end of the 15-day period that the mall was given to respond to the notice. Stine said he is going to file a 10-day notice and if he doesn’t hear back from them, the mall will head to a Sheriff’s Sale, most likely in August.

The mall will have until the sale to pay everything that they owe.

“They’ll start the sale and then I typically say, they’ll typically ask me first, do you have a bid on the property, and I say there’s no bid, but the upset prices is ‘x.’ If somebody in the audience bids over my upset price, the property is going to be sold,” said Stine.

abc27 reached out to Kohan Retail, the company that owns the mall, for a comment. A representative of the group told abc27 that they intend to pay back their bills in the next week.