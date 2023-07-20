DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 news confirmed that the purchase agreement for the Colonial Park Mall recently fell through, leaving the mall’s future up in the air.

abc27 news reported back in May that a Maryland-based company named Stonewall Capital LLC was under contract to purchase the Colonial Park Mall, on 4600 Jonestown Road. Currently, the long-time mall is owned by Kohan Retail Investment Group, which had accumulated hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid bills.

Due to these unpaid sewer and storm-water bills for Lower Paxton Township, the mall was set to go up for sheriff’s sale earlier today on July 20, if the bills remained unpaid. According to Lower Paxton Township’s Authority Solicitor Steve Stine, the ‘upset price’ of $319,539.06 was officially paid on July 19, at 3:35 p.m., which was just 25 minutes before the payment was due.

“I can tell you right now, if [Kohan Retail Investment Group] didn’t pay up by 4:00 yesterday, I would be selling that mall in a sheriff’s sale right now,” Stine added.

Kohan Retail Investment Group initially only owed the township the ‘judgment cost’ of $185,000, but due to the lack of payments over the months, a ‘delinquency’ cost was added to the original total.

Although the outstanding bill was paid, the original sale agreement between Kohan and Stonewall Capital recently fell through due to “unresolved issues”, which led Stonewall Capital to send a ‘notice of termination’ in regards to the under-contract purchase agreement. According to the principal of Stonewall Capital LLC Ray Jackson, they still plan on purchasing the mall and he is also confident that the two parties involved will come to an agreement soon.

“All parties involved are trying to cooperate to find a mutually beneficial agreement,” Jackson said. “Everyone here is working together towards the same goal.”

According to Jackson, he hopes to have an agreement finalized sometime next month, followed by an official settlement in the Fall of 2023.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.