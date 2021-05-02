Columbia Police search for hit-and-run driver

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for the driver who hit a parked SUV while someone was underneath doing repairs and left.

The crash happened Sunday, May 2 around 3:14 p.m. in the 500 block of Ave N at Makle Park.

In the video below, a Mercury Sable is seen backing up out of a parking space and hitting a SUV.

Columbia Police said the person working under the SUV was not seriously hurt.

If you have information that could help with this investigation contact the Columbia Borough Police at (717)684-7735 or tips can be sent by texting LANCS to 87411.

