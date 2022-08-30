LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia’s Haunted Lantern Tour, Industry Ascending, will be taking place towards the end of October.

This annual, non-profit tour will take you down Locust Street and Front Street, guided by lantern light. You’ll then to a trip through nightlife in Columbia Borough with the aid of the nostalgic Rivertowne Trolley. Then you will arrive at the haunted grounds of a local cemetery for the second half of the one-hour tour.

The tours will take place on Saturday, October 22, Sunday, October 23, Friday, October 28, Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30.

This year’s theme, Industry Ascending, is a narrative of how business and industry have transformed Columbia through the years. There will be stories revealed of visionaries, entrepreneurs, and the working-class individuals who pioneered manufacturing and production throughout history.

The buildings and streets of Columbia will be explored before visiting the cemetery. Venues on the tour this year include Art Printing Company; home of the historic Miller Mansion, Coffee and Cream; the original passenger railroad station, and Mount Bethel Cemetery.

The tours will run every half hour starting at 6:30 p.m. and the last tour will step off at 9:30 p.m. on October 22 and 28, and at 8:00 p.m. on October 23, 29, and 30. Tickets are $20 a person and you can call 717-587-5368 to reserve your time slot.