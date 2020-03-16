Combating the coronavirus in public spaces: stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – This week, ABC27 will be discussing combating the coronavirus in public spaces. Monday, we’re starting with stores, as many people spent the weekend out getting essentials.

As places like schools and businesses are shutting down for weeks at a time, certain stores are still going to have foot traffic so people can meet their daily needs.

While the Governor has already told people avoid malls and recreational shopping, they still have to make trips to pharmacies and food stores.

Public health officials remind people not to stock up too much, as the food industry is still running, and at-risk populations are in need of toilet paper and cleaning products.

Giant announced stores usually open for 24 hours, including several in the Midstate, will now close from midnight until 6 a.m.

The company says the decision will allow staff more time to sanitize and restock shelves as daily deliveries arrive.

Walmart is cutting back hours for the same reasons.

The corporate giant says stores will operate from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m., and those with already reduced hours will continue those.

Governor Tom Wolf has already recommended non-essential retail facilities close in certain mitigation counties, but many do remain open in Central PA.

Some of those are sharing regular updates with customers.

That includes Kohls, whose CEO Michelle Gass put out a statement saying, “All stores are performing additional sterilization to maintain a safe environment. Hand sanitizer is also provided for customer and associate use.”

So ultimately as of Monday, the decision about where you shop lies in your hands.

But Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary reminds people to consider their risk-level.

The Wolf Administration has been very adamant about social distancing and only going places you really need to go, because so many could spread this virus before even knowing they have it.