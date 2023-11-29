LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new locally-owned coffee shop will soon make its debut in Lancaster County.

CAYA Coffee Shop is the name of a new coffee cafe that will soon be holding its grand opening, but the unique name is also an inviting acronym which means ‘Come As You Are’. The owners of the new establishment are Jessica Hostetter, her mother Bonnie Gentile, and Jessica’s daughter Taryn Hostetter.

According to Jessica, she had two goals in mind while she was growing up. One was to open her own book store, and the other was to open a coffee shop.

“I have had a dream since I was a teenager to open a bookstore with a coffee shop – the coffee shop just happened to come first,” Jessica shared.

The new CAYA Coffee Shop is going to be located inside the lobby of Reality Church, which is located at 2301 Harrisburg Pike in suite 100. According to Jessica, the new location will boast a lounge area with sofas and two chairs, ten four-top tables, and bar seats by the window.

Additionally, the new CAYA Coffee shop will feature a “Kids Zone”, which will have children’s tables, chairs, and toys.

The new shop offers a wide range of beverages from coffee, teas, smoothies, and other seasonal drinks, in addition to other baked goods and sweets as well.

CAYA Coffee Shop is slated to have its grand opening weekend starting Friday, December 1 through Saturday, December 2. During this weekend, the new shop will operate under extended hours of operation, which will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Following their grand opening, their normal hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Fridays // 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturdays // 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“It’s been a fun and wild ride,” Jessica said. “We are so excited to be a part of the Hempfield Community and look forward to giving back in so many ways. We are open to partnerships with local organizations and hope to help raise awareness to many groups with the Hempfield area. We’d love for businesses, organizations and ministries to reach out to collaborate and come up with fun opportunities to serve our community.”

Moving forward, Jessica says she hopes to one day finally open her independent book store.

