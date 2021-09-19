Comfortable early fall weather this week

TODAY: Lots of sun, less humid. High 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cooler. Lo 60.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, low humidity High 80.

Today will be very pleasant, especially with a seasonably cool morning to start things off. Temperatures should peak near 80 degrees in the afternoon, but plenty of sunshine and low humidity will wrap-up a great weekend.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Monday and Tuesday feature more sunshine and dry weather. In fact there should be a ton of sunshine over too! By Wednesday a front will approach that should allow for increasing clouds by the afternoon. However, the timing of showers is still a bit uncertain. The bulk of the rain could hold off until overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso