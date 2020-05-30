Comfortable weekend, dry forecast ahead too

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Low Humidity and Breezy. Hi 80°.

TONIGHT: Clear Skies, Cooler. Low 54°.

SUNDAY: Breezy, Cool and Mostly Sunny. Hi 70°.

We have great weather moving in for this weekend! The humidity has been pushed aside by cooler and drier air, and temperatures start today in the 60s. A breeze from the northwest will develop throughout the day and highs will only hit the upper 70s and low 80s today (compared to upper 80s yesterday).

Tonight brings a bigger chill with lows likely dropping to the low 50s for many places. This means Sunday overall will be cooler too. Highs will be around 70° with a comfortable breeze.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso