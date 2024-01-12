HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A memorial ceremony happening later this month is going to be different from last year’s event.

The annual “International Holocaust Remembrance Day” event in Harrisburg is scheduled for January 23 at 6 p.m.

This year, leaders are encouraging everyone — not just Jewish people — to attend.

Nazis murdered six million Jews in the Holocaust, but they also murdered five million other people including Black people, gay people and other minorities.

“This is an open event for everybody, not Jewish just people…It’s more important for people to hear it, to hear from Tel Aviv and feel what we are and what we feel about this event, and this is, I think, the best example that,” Lieutenant Colonel Moran Goldstein of the Israel Defense Forces said. “From generation to generation, we take the oath to remember, not to forget. So this event is extremely important.”

Organizers say some very current events will influence this year’s program.

“Aside from the six million people, the six candles, the seventh candle demonstrated will actually be for October 7th, the hard Saturday, the ‘black Saturday,’ as we call it,” Goldstein said.

Goldstein currently serves Israel in a joint program with the Army War College in Carlisle. German and Polish officers are also a part, and they are scheduled to speak at the program about their countries’ roles in the genocide during World War II.

To register to attend, visit the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg’s website.