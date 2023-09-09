(WHTM) — CommunityAid, a thrift store with six central Pennsylvania locations, is opening its newest thrift store and donation center in Berks County on Saturday morning.

Everyone is invited to the grand opening celebration, which begins at 9 a.m.

The celebration will be located at the store, which is at 5370 Allentown Pike in Temple, Berks County. CommunityAid has said it is committed to benefitting the communities it is a part of.

The company has donated more than $20 million since 2009 to local non-profits. Reading is the newest location.