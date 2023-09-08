BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — CommunityAid recently announced that they would soon be unveiling their seventh storefront location in the Keystone State.

According to CommunityAid, they will soon hold the grand opening of their newest storefront location, at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9. The new 35,000-square-foot CommunityAid is going to be located in Berks County at 5370 Allentown Pike in Temple.

The new location will offer a wide range of gently used items at affordable costs. Some of these items include clothes, accessories, home goods, electronics, and a lot more.

“The opening of our seventh location increases the impact of our mission by allowing us

to provide quality jobs and an affordable shopping experience to everyone in Berks

County,” Steve Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of CommunityAid said. “When

you work, shop, or donate with CommunityAid, you enable the CommunityAid

Foundation to provide resources and funding to nonprofit organizations that support

those in need in our communities.”

According to CommunityAid, a portion of its revenue is allocated to support local nonprofits and community programs in an attempt to invest in the well-being of the region. Since 2009, CommunityAid has donated over $20 million to local non-profit organizations.