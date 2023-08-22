HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg-based Panera Bread, located at 2630 Linglestown Road, is permanently closed, following the threat of eviction.

abc27 news reported on the possible closure of the Panera Bread back in July, when CEO Ralph Vartan of The Vartan Group told us that the restaurant location would not be reopening. The Vartan Group is the developer of the Susquehanna Union Green, which is where this Panera Bread has resided.

In July, Vartan also confirmed that he had filed eviction paperwork to force Panera Bread out of their development since they had remained ‘temporarily closed’ since October of 2022.

Panera Bread contradicted these claims of closure and had told abc27 news that they would be reopening the location in the near future; however, a spokesperson for Panera Bread has now confirmed that the location is in fact “permanently closed.”

According to Vartan, moving forward he plans on having a new restaurant occupy the former Panera Bread space, but has not yet been confirmed who it will be.

The Susquehanna Union Green Development is home to several other popular eateries such as the new potato-themed restaurant named Potato Coop, and most recently a new Playa Bowls, which will open this weekend.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.