YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A tornado touched down in York County on Monday during a storm.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF0 tornado occurred in Conewago Township and downed trees between Cloverleaf Road and Kern Road.

The tornado had max winds measured at an estimated 75 mph and the path of the tornado had a width that measured 130 yards.

A tornado warning was issued for almost 15 minutes by the National Weather Service for York County during a severe thunderstorm.