MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A consignment event with nearly 170,000 gently used items for babies and kids was held on Wednesday in Manheim, Lancaster County.

The Weeusables Consignment Pop-Up Shop runs through Saturday at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim. More than 850 local families bring items to consign at low prices.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Guests of the event can find everything from clothing to toys, plus strollers and bikes.

“A lot of times things are brand new with tags on them that maybe grandma gave you and you already had one and if you could pass that on to another family and make a little money and then that family saves,” Founder of Weeusables Lori Hartmann-Boris said.

Information about other consignment pop-up events can be found by clicking here.

Consignment events are planned for the Harrisburg and York areas in the coming future and can be seen by clicking the above link.