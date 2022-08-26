BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer will join Senator Mike Regan, Rep. Torren Ecker, official from South Middleton Township, PFBC Engineering staff, and other to begin the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.

Children’s Lake is going to be closed to the public beginning on September 12, as well as portions that surround the park area. There will be heavy equipment around the lake and local traffic will be redirected as necessary.

A full drawdown of the lake will occur at the discretion of the contractor. The PFBC reminds people that trespassing is illegal and a safety hazard.