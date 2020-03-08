Continued warmth, a few chances for showers this week

TONIGHT: Clear and Calm Conditions. Lo 35.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Hi 68.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Light PM Showers. Hi 64.

Sunny skies and very mild conditions lasted all weekend, but today was very warm! Normal high temperatures are around 47°- today’s high officially was 61°! The evening hours and even overnight we stay warmer with lows only dropping into the mid-30s.

Monday will be the warmest day of the next 7 days. We can expect high temperatures near 70° with wall-to-wall sunshine and a warm breeze.

The warm-up is slowed down some Tuesday and Wednesday with more clouds and stray light showers. Tuesday brings a slightly better chance of showers compared to Wednesday. However, both days will bring light rain amounts and it really should not add up to more than a quarter of an inch.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso