Cool and breezy through the end of the week, rain again by Friday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool. Hi 53.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower, Patchy Frost. Lo 35.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cool. Hi 48.

A quick-moving system brought showers to the region overnight and is now exiting the area. Most backyards saw minimal rain overnight and the rest of today should bring improving conditions. Expect a dry but cool and breezy day again, similar to Tuesday. A reinforcing shot of cooler air will come tonight with another weak disturbance. This could bring a stray shower or two (or even some wet flakes!) overnight into early Thursday morning. There will be some locations Thursday that fail to reach 50 degrees as winds stay breezy at 10-15 mph out of the northwest. Rain showers will return again by Friday afternoon, with most of the rain exiting before Saturday morning. Temperatures will also be stuck in the 40s for Friday. It’s going to be a cool end to the week for sure.

The weekend will offer some signs of warmth, but not right away. Saturday will bring overcast skies for much of the day and breezy conditions too with highs in the 50s. Sunday looks nicer with highs returning to the 60s. One key — the weekend looks dry! Temperatures look to stay near 60° into next week!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara