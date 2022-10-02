TODAY: Periods of Light Rain, Cool & Breezy. Hi 58. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, Mainly Early. Lo 54. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Lingering Showers, Mainly East of Harrisburg. Hi 58. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Most areas picked up around a half inch of rain yesterday and we’ll keep adding up rain today mainly for areas southeast of I-81. Steadier showers are around this morning, and that’s expected to continue off and on throughout the day. An additional half inch of rain is possible through the afternoon before rain gradually exits west to east by this evening. Counties northwest of Harrisburg will mainly just see scattered light showers during the first half of the day. Most of tonight looks quiet but still cloudy with temperatures slowly falling to near 50 degrees.

The upper low begins to move east a bit Monday, but not enough to completely eliminate the chance for rain. There could be a lingering shower in the morning, but more showers are expected by the afternoon and evening mainly east of Harrisburg. With clouds sticking around, highs are again expected to fall just short of 60 degrees. Latest trends in guidance suggest the upper low backs to the west again Tuesday, bringing more light but steady rain for a lot of us through the afternoon. It looks like we may not see much sun until Wednesday!

The middle of the week still looks pleasant with abundant sunshine and highs rebounding into the 70s. It’s short lived through as a strong cold front moves through Friday. This front will be moisture-starved, so rain is not expected, but it will bring a big change in air mass. Highs next weekend will again struggle to reach 60 with lows tumbling into the 40s Saturday. We still expect most spots to drop into the 30s next Sunday and Monday mornings, raising concerns for our first frost.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo