TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cool, & Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: NW 10-20mph, Gusting Over 25.

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing, Cold. Lo 28. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Snow/Rain Develops After 2p. Hi 44. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

We saw it all yesterday with periods of rain, snow, and even some sleet. Most of us didn’t see snow stick but northern parts of Lebanon county did! There can be a passing flurry or snow shower this morning but most of the energy with that storm is now well to our east. It will be rather cool and breezy though with gusts exceeding 25 mph at times…making it feel like the 30s most of the day. We gradually clear out tonight which will allow temperatures to dip into the 20s.

We’ll start with a little sunshine Sunday but that won’t last long as the next storm approaches. The leading edge of snow will move in during the afternoon, but with temperatures again well above freezing, it will have a hard time sticking to anything. Snow showers will continue Sunday night, mixing with rain at times along and south of the turnpike. Precip. will be fairly disorganized as energy transfers to a coastal low Monday morning, sending the heavy snow into New England and away from central PA. So while, yes, there can be a light, slushy accumulation in spots Sunday night, most of us will again miss out on accumulating snow. Any leftover snow showers Monday should change to rain by the afternoon, with perhaps the only exception being the usual colder spots north and east of Harrisburg.

Next week will start off chilly with highs near 40 and lows near 30. But a ridge of high pressure will warm us up toward the second half of the week. Highs by Thursday will bounce back into the 50s with 60s expected Friday! While winter technically isn’t over yet…it’s looking more and more likely this will end up being our 2nd least snowy winter on record…only three years after our least snowy winter.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo