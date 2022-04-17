TODAY: Cool & Breezy, Some PM Clearing, Passing Sprinkle Or Flurry. Hi 53. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold! Lo 33. Winds: Becoming Light.

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds, PM Rain Develops with Wet Snow Mixing in North/Northwest of Harrisburg. Hi 50. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

After a gorgeous start to Easter weekend, we’re stuck with a cooler air mass today as temperatures only climb into the low 50s this afternoon. We’ll see plenty of clouds this morning, but some clearing will take place for the second half of the day as it stays breezy with northwest winds 10-20 mph. Protect those plants tonight as temperatures drop to near if not below freezing! A Freeze Watch is in effect for the Mid-state and will likely be upgraded to a warning later today.

After a cold start Monday, attention turns to the next area of low pressure that will cross Monday afternoon. With it, some steady rain is expected along with some periods of wet snow mixing in as temperatures aloft and at the surface will be very border-line. The best chance to see wet snow will be over the higher elevations and areas north and west of Harrisburg, but accumulation outside of the highest ridge-tops is unlikely. A half inch to an inch of rain is expected before the system slides east Monday night.

Tuesday will be another cool and unsettled day with occasional light showers and highs only around 50 degrees. Big changes take place by mid-week with lots of sunshine and temps near 60 on Wednesday. We’re back into the 70s next weekend with a few showers possible Saturday. That warm up looks to have some staying power into early next week! Plenty of weather to look forward to!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo