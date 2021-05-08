Cool and breezy today with off-and-on showers

TODAY: Scattered Showers, Cool. Hi 59. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: An Evening Shower, Clouds Increase Overnight. Lo 43.

MOTHER’S DAY: Afternoon & Evening Showers, Cool. Hi 59. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Cold air has returned this morning with many neighborhoods waking up to temperatures in the 30s! Showers are still pinwheeling through the area, mainly over the southern tier. We’ll get some dry periods later this morning, but as the sun emerges this afternoon, more numerous showers will develop. It won’t be a washout, but most of us will see off and on rain. Very cold air aloft could even result in small hail with some of the showers. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s and winds could gust over 20 mph at times. As the sun sets this evening, showers will dissipate, but clouds will increase overnight as the next round of showers moves in for Mother’s Day.

A more organized area of low pressure will move in Sunday, bringing the return of rain for the second half of Mother’s Day. The early morning will be dry, but showers will move in from west to east after 9am. Latest trends with this storm are a touch further north, which could place locations north of Harrisburg in the bullseye for rainfall, while areas south of I-81 see mainly just showers. Either way, it will be damp, but the heaviest axis of rain could miss a lot of us. Showers can be expected through very early Monday morning before we see sun break out for the afternoon. Highs this weekend will fail to reach 60 for most while we rebound into the mid-60s for Monday.

Beyond Monday, week will feature lots of sunshine and slowly moderating temperatures as high pressure builds over Pennsylvania. Highs will stay in the 60s and overnight lows will be in the 40s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo