Cool and breezy today, some showers arrive Tuesday morning

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool & Breezy. Hi 72°.

TONIGHT: Clouds Increasing Late, Cool. Lo 52°.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, A Few Morning Showers. Hi 72°.

Temperatures are nearing record lows this morning with almost everybody in the 40s! With the June sun angle and very dry air in place, temperatures will recover nicely today, though highs will remain 5-7 degrees below normal. Winds will stay up out of the northwest this afternoon between 10-20 mph, very similar to Sunday.

Tuesday will feature more clouds as we watch the approach of a warm front from the west. A disturbance will ride along this front which will develop some showers by early Tuesday morning. At this point, rainfall amounts look to be light, and focused mainly west of the Susquehanna. The remainder of the daylight hours Tuesday just looks mostly cloudy with highs again only in the low 70s. Late-night showers and storms can be expected Tuesday night as humidity begins to surge into the Mid-state via the warm front.

Things turn much warmer and much more humid by Wednesday as we keep our eyes on a cold front to our north. This front may spark severe thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. Our area has already been outlined in a slight risk by the Storm Prediction Center, with the main threats being hail and damaging winds. Our weather team will keep an eye on this. The front should push south to the Mason-Dixon line Thursday, keeping most storms south of the area by then, though a few may linger over our southern tier neighborhoods.

Another surge in humidity will come Friday as the front returns north. This means more thunderstorms by for Friday afternoon, though the weekend still looks mainly dry. A push of cooler, much drier air is expected by Sunday. In the mean-time, get ready for a very summer-like week!

