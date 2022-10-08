TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Colder. Hi 58. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly, Patchy Frost Possible. Lo 38. Winds: W 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool. Hi 64. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

It’s much cooler this morning with temperatures dipping near 40 in spots! Northwest flow will only allow highs to reach the upper 50s this afternoon…which is around 10 degrees below average. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with winds gusting to 20 mph at times.

Tonight will offer our first real opportunity for frost as temperatures drop into the 30s area-wide. With high pressure remaining just to our south and west, winds won’t go completely calm, which means a widespread frost or freeze is not expected. Still, the cooler valleys could wake up to frost if winds diminish to less than 5 mph. Cover those outdoor plants just in case.

Temperatures bounce back a bit Sunday and Monday afternoon as highs rebound into the 60s. Dry weather will continue with abundant sunshine as highs head back into the low 70s for mid-week. Despite the trends, all signs point toward yet another cold shot of air next weekend. As the transition happens, we’ll see our next opportunity for showers next Thursday afternoon and evening.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo