TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cool. Hi 54. Winds: N 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing & Cold. Lo 35. Winds: Calm.

EASTER: Mostly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 60. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Clouds have thinned a bit this morning but it’ll be a mostly cloudy day overall as a front remains positioned to our south. Highs will be similar to yesterday in the mid-50s. High pressure finally kicks the front east tonight, clearing out the skies and allowing temperatures to drop near freezing Easter morning. If you have already started garden, protect those outdoor plants!

Easter Sunday will bring lots of sunshine with highs near 60! Next week will feature nothing but sunshine and moderating temperatures as strong high pressure builds over the region. Each day will warm by at least a few degrees…with highs in the 70s by Tuesday and eventually back into the low 80s by week’s end! It’s been a dry start to the year. In fact, 2023 is the 6th driest year on record so far…and it doesn’t look like we’ll see a drop of rain over at least the next 7 days. At least we’ll get to enjoy some time outdoors!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo