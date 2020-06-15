Cool and pleasant weather continues to start the week

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 77.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Lo 55.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 78.

Yesterday worked out as well as it could have for Central PA. The majority of the cloud cover stayed away from the region along with the light shower activity from a weak disturbance. The same can be said of today. It should stay mainly dry locally with a few clouds from time to time as the upper-level low drops south and settles over the Carolinas for the week ahead. We will have to continue to monitor the placement of the low this week, but the first part of the week looks to be cooler than average and dry. Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s will make for a pleasant Monday. Tonight will be another night to open the windows as lows dip into the mid-50s.

The upper level low will remain south of the area for most of this week, keeping not only rain at bay but also most of the cloud cover as high pressure dominates the Northeast. Humidity will remain low through Wednesday, with highs by then climbing back into the low 80s. A gorgeous stretch of dry, very comfortable air for mid-June appears to be on tap. Clouds will increase late Wednesday as the low starts to move northward.

The weather will start to turn a bit more unsettled toward late-week as the upper low gets ingested into the jet stream and finally comes northward. This will drive up the heat and humidity by late Thursday and Friday, along with the chance for a few showers and t-storms. If you miss the feeling of summer, with the heat and humidity, it returns by Friday and continues through next weekend. Highs will approach 90 degrees during this time period with a daily shot at a pop-up t-storm. The next 7 days has a little something for all tastes in the forecast. Whatever weather you like, enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara