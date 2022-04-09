TODAY: Showers, Especially This Morning, More Scattered PM. Hi 53. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partial Clearing, Stray Sprinkle or Flurry. Lo 35. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy & Cool, Stray Shower. Hi 50. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

We’re seeing some steadier rain this morning associated with a disturbance that should exit toward late morning. Still, with a pocket of cold air aloft, there will be some widely scattered showers around through the afternoon. It will be a cool day with highs only in the low 50s. Most of the showers will wrap up tonight with just a sprinkle or flurry possible late over the western mountains.

Sunday stays mainly dry but it will be the coolest day of the stretch with an afternoon high only near 50 degrees. Chilly northwesterly winds will also keep it chilly Sunday afternoon.

Sunday and Monday morning will be cold with lows near freezing in most areas, but we begin to turn a corner Monday afternoon. The warm up will really be felt as we head toward Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a warm front that will lift from the south. None of the days features steady, soaking rain but there will be passing showers with increasing chances for thunderstorms toward the middle and end of next week as our unsettled pattern continues.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo