TODAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 51. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly. Lo 34. Winds: Becoming Light.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Hi 66. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

Today will feature plenty of sunshine after a rather cloudy start. It will be a bit breezy but not nearly as gusty as yesterday. High pressure will settle overhead throughout the day, leading to a chilly and calm night tonight with lows dipping into the lower 30s.

After a chilly start Monday, temperatures rebound into the upper 60s by the afternoon! It turns even warmer for mid-week as a ridge of high pressure takes a strangle-hold of the east coast. Highs will soar well into the 70s, and with it will also come the potential for showers and perhaps a few storms late Wednesday into mid-day Thursday.

Following the unseasonably warm weather will come a cool down next week, but only closer to seasonable levels. Highs next Friday and Saturday will be in the mid 50s with overnight lows back into the 30s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo