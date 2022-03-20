TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler, Stray Light Showers. Hi 53. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy & Cool. Lo 38. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild! Hi 65. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Things got a little busy yesterday evening as a cluster of storms crossed the Mid-state, bringing most of us our first rumbles of thunder this season! Luckily, storms stayed largely below severe limits. This morning, cooler air is spilling in behind a cold front, with temperatures falling into the 40s. This is still mild compared to average, but temperatures will be going nowhere this afternoon as a northwest wind kicks up and ushers in more clouds and perhaps even a few light showers. Measurable rain is not expected but don’t be surprised if a brief shower crosses. Winds could gust over 25 mph at times this afternoon.

Tonight will be chilly as skies clear out and temperatures drop into the 30s. The good news is that Monday afternoon looks absolutely gorgeous with and plentiful sunshine and highs in the mid-60s!

Tuesday will be a dry day but with increasing clouds as we watch the next area of low pressure that will move in Wednesday. This will spread in rain by the afternoon, which could be steady at times into Wednesday night. A front will move through early morning on Thursday, taking the rain with it and allowing for a warm up by Thursday afternoon. The end of the week looks dry but a bit cooler as we head toward next weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo