TODAY: Morning showers, remaining cloudy for the afternoon, a few showers south of Harrisburg. High 51.

TONIGHT: Staying overcast. Scattered showers. Low 44.

SATURDAY: Morning showers, breezy. Some afternoon clearing. High 55.

SUNDAY: Clearing, mild and breezy. High 60.

Today begins with leftover damp weather from last night, plus showers arriving from the west. The rain will not be heavy this morning, however it is enough rain to keep conditions cool and damp. These areas of showers will exit the region by 8-10 AM. The front though does not move much. Another scattered round of showers is still possible south of Harrisburg this afternoon and later this evening. Overall, we do not expect much clearing for the Midstate with clouds and damp weather holding throughout the day.

Saturday brings more rain and breezy conditions as the front lifts back northward to kick off the weekend. Total rain for our region for the next three days will average between 0.50-1.00″. The showers clear for Sunday and we stay dry to end the weekend. In general the weekend may start damp, but clearing for Saturday and Sunday will be enough to keep things dry beyond Saturday morning.

Next week features more needed showers, but at this time we do not expect a lot of rain. A front Monday will allow for a few afternoon/evening showers. The original forecasts showing a possible coastal system for the middle of the week have now pushed that system well to our east, however a few showers may graze the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso