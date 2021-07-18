Cooler and less humid today with stubborn clouds

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Less Humid. Hi 81. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Pleasant. Low 68. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, A Bit More Sticky. High 88. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

A front is moving through the Mid-state, taking the humidity and showers with it. While a stray shower can’t be totally ruled out this morning, the vast majority of us will stay dry. High pressure will begin to build for this afternoon but a gusty northwest wind over the lakes will keep us cloudy for most of the day. It does appear we’ll begin to slowly clear out by mid to late-afternoon which will allow temps to climb back into the 80s. Still, highs will be several degrees below average with humidity tanking from yesterday’s oppressive levels. Just a few clouds can be expected tonight with lows dropping into the 60s.

The muggies return for the new work week but it will still be tolerable to be outside. Monday and Tuesday both look dry now as a weak ridge keeps storms focused mainly north of Pennsylvania. It will be toasty again with highs around 90 both days. A front approaches from the north Wednesday, bringing a few storms with it by the afternoon. Another shot of pleasant air will move in for Thursday, with the next chance for a storm or two coming with another front Friday afternoon. Overall though, the week will feature much drier and more comfortable air compared to what we’ve dealt with so far this month, and we could certainly use it!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo