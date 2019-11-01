Cooler and windy today, pleasant weekend ahead

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Blustery. Hi 50. Winds: W 15-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Frosty. Lo 30.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Brisk. Hi 52.

SUNDAY: Brisk & Breezy. Hi 48.

Last night’s storms produced high wind gusts and very heavy rain. As leaves came down and clogged storm drains, flash flooding became worse and many roads were flooded and shut down for a time period. The storms exited after midnight and today is starting off chilly and windy. Winds will continue to be gusty through this afternoon. Temperatures crashed into the 40s overnight and will only recover to near 50 degrees later today. The sunshine will return, however, and stick around through the weekend. Highs Saturday through Monday won’t get out of the low 50s. Tonight’s lows will dip below freezing in many areas and a freeze watch has been posted for the region. The first weekend of November will be cooler — as it should be — but sunny, dry, and pleasant! Don’t forget to change those clocks back an hour this Saturday night as we fall back!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara