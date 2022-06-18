TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy. Hi 75. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cool, & Breezy. Lo 54. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 77. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

After a very summer-like week, we get a break from the heat and humidity this weekend. Overnight temperatures failed to drop into the 50s thanks to an elevated wind and some cloud cover, so highs this afternoon will likely end up a little warmer as well. It will be a cloudier start to the day but a push of drier air in the mid-levels should clear us out this afternoon. A breeze will stick with us with gusts to 30 mph at times.

Tonight will feature clear skies but still breezy conditions. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50s so it will be a cool start to Father’s Day. Pleasant conditions though carry us through Sunday with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures quickly climb again next week as a warm front crosses Monday night. Highs bounce back to near 90 by Tuesday and stay in the upper 80s through the end of next week as humidity ramps up too. We stay dry through at least Monday before a few showers Monday night. A better chance for storms will come Wednesday with only a few popup storms possible next Thursday and Friday. Next week will feature a return to the summer muggies that we’re used to, so enjoy this weekend!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo