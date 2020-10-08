Cooler, still breezy today; watching Hurricane Delta’s track for Sunday afternoon/evening

TODAY: Cooler & Breezy, Mostly Sunny. Hi 68. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cooler, Calm. Lo 45.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 72. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

A cold front is crossing through the area this afternoon, which is ushering in cooler air but more noticeably a gusty west wind. Gusts to 40 mph will remain possible through the early evening before winds subside a bit tonight. Temperatures will fall to around 50 by Thursday morning. Thursday looks dry but it will be noticeably cooler and still a bit breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday looks sunny and pleasant with highs back in the 70s. Saturday will start off sunny with clouds moving in later in the day. All eyes will be on Hurricane Delta by the end of this week as it will likely be a major hurricane upon landfall along the Gulf coast. It is most likely to strike Louisiana early Friday and then push north and east during the day Saturday.

Long-range guidance is coming into a bit more agreement today that central PA will get at least some moisture from the post-tropical system by late Sunday and Monday. While we can’t promise a soaking rain for all just yet, it does appear showers and drizzle will be persistent for early next week as the low slowly tracks into the mid-Atlantic. As this happens, temperatures likely won’t get out of the 60s for Monday and Tuesday. Any rain will be beneficial, but just how much is still uncertain. We’ll keep you posted as our confidence grows over the coming days.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso