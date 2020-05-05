Cooler today but less breezy, chilly rain on tap for Wednesday

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Less Breezy, Cool. Hi 58.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 44.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly Rain. Hi 48.

After a pleasant but breezy day yesterday, today will bring cooler temperatures and a few clouds too. Expect some sunshine trying to bleed through some thin clouds at times early today, but as the day wears on, the clouds will thicken ahead of a front that will move in tonight. Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday, only reaching the upper 50s this afternoon. It won’t be as breezy though, so that’s some good news. The daylight hours will also remain dry, despite the increasing clouds. After the sun sets, showers will develop over the SW portion of the viewing area first, and then overspread many locations tonight. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s with scattered showers across the region.

A chilly rain will take hold tomorrow for the region as an area of low pressure slides by just south of Pennsylvania. Temperatures tomorrow will be around 20 degrees below normal for early May as easterly flow aides in creating a chill. Much of tomorrow will be damp and cool with around a half-inch of rain expected. The rain will exit after dark tomorrow evening. Thursday will bring clearing skies and breezy conditions. It will be dry and warmer, however, with highs returning to the lower 60s. That’s still below average for early May, but better.

Another front will bring more chilly rain for Friday, but the bigger story will be the deep chill to follow for the weekend. Confidence continues to grow in well below average (potentially near-record cold) by Friday night and Saturday. Area-wide lows will tumble into the mid to upper 30s both Saturday and Sunday mornings with highs struggling to get above 50 in spots on Saturday. At the moment, widespread frost/freeze concerns are not expected in south-central Pennsylvania as winds will be elevated and temperatures look to stay several degrees above freezing, but we’ll keep watching trends. With a strong northwest wind blowing over the lakes, it’s not out of the question that parts of northern and western PA see snow squalls Friday night through the day Saturday! Even locally, we’re not ruling out some flakes or graupel (white pellets) over the mountains. It will be a shock as average highs are in the low 70s this time of year! Enjoy the warmer temperatures while you can, because the chill from April looks to stick around for at least the next 7-10 days, if not longer.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara